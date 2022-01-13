Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Lowered to C$240.00 at Scotiabank

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. NBF reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet to C$201.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$235.73.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$169.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$170.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$185.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$155.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$221.50.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$189.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

