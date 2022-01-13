Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caribou Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc. is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRBU. Citigroup upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of CRBU opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser purchased 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,869 shares of company stock valued at $73,885.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

