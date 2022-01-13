Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $169.49

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $169.49 and last traded at $174.61, with a volume of 57929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.53.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.76 and a beta of 2.22.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $46,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Carvana by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

