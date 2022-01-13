Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.92. The company had a trading volume of 225,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $89.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.74.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,945,000 after acquiring an additional 70,056 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,701,000 after purchasing an additional 113,930 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,475,000 after purchasing an additional 226,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 979,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

