Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading Down 4%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s share price traded down 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.55 and last traded at $38.64. 6,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 236,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $712,663.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $157,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock worth $2,105,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 90.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after buying an additional 80,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 21.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after buying an additional 59,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 31.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

