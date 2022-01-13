CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.39

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.39 and last traded at $39.03, with a volume of 100610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.10.

About CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A)

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.