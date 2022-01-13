CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Raised to C$83.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CCDBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $59.41.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

