CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Raised to C$83.00

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CCDBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $59.41.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF)

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.