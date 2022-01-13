CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a sector perform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.30.

CNP stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

