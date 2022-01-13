Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.73

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.73 and traded as high as $18.16. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 1,169,908 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on CENX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $581.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $982,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

