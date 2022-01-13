Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.20.

CERE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,515. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 72.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,837,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,661 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,086,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,058,000 after acquiring an additional 443,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,304,000 after buying an additional 296,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,217,000 after buying an additional 710,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.4% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,217,000 after buying an additional 583,644 shares in the last quarter.

CERE stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.03. 434,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,372. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 2.69. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

