Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.20.
CERE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,515. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CERE stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.03. 434,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,372. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 2.69. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.
About Cerevel Therapeutics
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.
Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.