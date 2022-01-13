CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.97.

Shares of CF opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

