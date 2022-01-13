Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up about 2.6% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $106,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,626 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,902,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $616.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,126. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $585.45 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $655.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $714.32. The company has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $776.00.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

