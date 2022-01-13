Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up about 2.6% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $106,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,626 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,902,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $616.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,126. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $585.45 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $655.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $714.32. The company has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.
In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $776.00.
Charter Communications Profile
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
