Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Charter Communications by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR stock opened at $613.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $655.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $714.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $585.45 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $110.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $776.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.