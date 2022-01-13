Chiliz Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $106.15 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000626 BTC on major exchanges. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and $106.15 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00059607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

CHZ is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,955,069,766 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

