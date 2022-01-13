China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

China Coal Energy Company Profile

China Coal Energy Co, Ltd. engages in the business of coal production & trading, coal chemical, coal mining equipment manufacturing, pit mouth power generation and coal mine design. It operates business through the following segments: Coal, Coal-Chemical Products, and Mining Machinery. The Coal segment manufactures and sells coal.

