Christian Lapointe Sells 12,111 Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $70,970.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of QSI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.03. 720,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,419. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04.

Separately, started coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

