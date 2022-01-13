Christian Muirhead Sells 9,900 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total value of 331,353.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 32.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of 22.02 and a twelve month high of 35.28.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EDR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 35.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.