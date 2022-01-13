CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 112.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,932 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIVB. Truist lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $985.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $771.74.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $737.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $709.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $644.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $435.77 and a twelve month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

