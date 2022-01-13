CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 9,451 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.12% of Pan American Silver worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 158.8% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.24. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.45 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.