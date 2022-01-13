CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $7.99 Million Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

