CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Match Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 49,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $124.08 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.51 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.57. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The firm had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

