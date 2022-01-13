CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.