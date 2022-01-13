CIBC Cuts TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target to C$20.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TRSWF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $18.00.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

