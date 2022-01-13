Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Cut by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.4% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 941,963 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,271,000 after purchasing an additional 101,431 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 198,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after buying an additional 40,845 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 682,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,173,000 after acquiring an additional 23,997 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,751,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $95,313,000 after acquiring an additional 110,200 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 978,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $53,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.52. 117,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,924,636. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

