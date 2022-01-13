Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

Shares of C traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.68. 707,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,673,478. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.