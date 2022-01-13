Citigroup Increases Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $67.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRGP. Raymond James increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.28.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $56.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 2.88. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. Analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 15,284 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 399.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 443,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,841,000 after purchasing an additional 355,043 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 410,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

