Citigroup Trims Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Target Price to $13.50

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.48.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

MLCO stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 38.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.