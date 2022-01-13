Citigroup Trims T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Target Price to $159.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $166.50 to $159.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TROW. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.93.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW stock opened at $180.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $154.11 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after acquiring an additional 436,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,431,617,000 after acquiring an additional 242,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,688,274,000 after acquiring an additional 67,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $904,975,000 after buying an additional 136,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after buying an additional 308,407 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.