Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 206,346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,858,336 shares.The stock last traded at $55.65 and had previously closed at $55.21.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.