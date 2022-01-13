Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of CIZN stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.26. Citizens has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $27.88.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIZN. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Citizens by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 13,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 81,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citizens in the third quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens in the second quarter valued at $1,061,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.