Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of CIZN stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.26. Citizens has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $27.88.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter.
About Citizens
Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.
