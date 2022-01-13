Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.14.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems stock opened at $96.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $145.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 382.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.