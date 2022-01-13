Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Civeo.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $155.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE CVEO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.32. 26,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,783. Civeo has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $289.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 3.53.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $53,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,506. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 812.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Civeo by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Civeo by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civeo (CVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.