Clay B. Siegall Sells 17,044 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total value of $2,466,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $141.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.63. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $199.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 20.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,281,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,521,000 after purchasing an additional 35,553 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

