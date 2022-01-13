Clay B. Siegall Sells 17,044 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total value of $2,466,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $141.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.63. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $199.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.23 and a beta of 0.77.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.92.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
