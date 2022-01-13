Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

CLNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Shares of CLNE opened at $6.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.89. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 768,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 479,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 79,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.