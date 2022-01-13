Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.30

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 4854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.
CWAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 639,044 shares of company stock worth $14,306,970 in the last ninety days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,945,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,024,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
