Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.30

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 4854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

CWAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 639,044 shares of company stock worth $14,306,970 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,945,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,024,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

