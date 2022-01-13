CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $2,343.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000573 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00016113 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010544 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,751,681 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.