Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading Down 8.9%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s share price fell 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $103.51 and last traded at $103.82. 76,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,181,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.97.

Several research firms recently commented on NET. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.73.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $336,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total transaction of $9,833,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 706,965 shares of company stock valued at $116,637,770 in the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

