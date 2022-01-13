Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GLV opened at $10.82 on Thursday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

