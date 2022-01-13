CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $525.98 Million

Analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will announce sales of $525.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $430.80 million and the highest is $839.00 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $626.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,664,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,971,000 after purchasing an additional 253,102 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 16.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,684,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 143,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.46. 87,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,181. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.25. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.42.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

