Coastline Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of VXUS opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average is $64.73. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.941 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

