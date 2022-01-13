Coastline Trust Co Has $239,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.28.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

