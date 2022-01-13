Coastline Trust Co Raises Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

UL stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average of $54.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

