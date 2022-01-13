Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by 22.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CVLY opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $213.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

In other news, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 1,815 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.71 per share, for a total transaction of $39,403.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,219.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,344 shares of company stock worth $115,057 and sold 2,762 shares worth $60,272. Insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

