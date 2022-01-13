Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on COHR shares. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of COHR stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.34. 104,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,106. Coherent has a 1 year low of $144.85 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coherent will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coherent by 22.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coherent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Coherent by 53.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.