Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 1,371.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 26.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total value of $5,642,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 648,739 shares of company stock worth $204,064,883 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.20.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $234.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

