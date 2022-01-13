Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.14.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $36.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,824,000 after buying an additional 270,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

