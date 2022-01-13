Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) is Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $11,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIAL. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 92.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 31,724 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,010,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after buying an additional 28,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.95. 3,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,524. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

