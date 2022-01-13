Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.3% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.18. 413,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,968,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $233.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.
Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.