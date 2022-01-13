Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.51. Comerica reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $8.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.16 to $8.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.19.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $461,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Comerica by 42.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Comerica by 16.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108,996 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Comerica by 14.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Comerica by 53.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Comerica by 1,309.5% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 62,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,421. Comerica has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $98.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average of $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

