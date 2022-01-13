Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $100.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

CMA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.19.

NYSE CMA opened at $98.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $98.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after purchasing an additional 298,713 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Comerica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,537,000 after purchasing an additional 84,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,560,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,153,000 after buying an additional 188,047 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

